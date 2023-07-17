Council shoots down proposal for walking trail as part of subdivision development

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops City Council shot down a proposal for a new trail in Westsyde that would connect to an existing trail as part of a proposed subdivision development.

Lamoureux Developments Inc., the developers of a proposed subdivision in Westsyde at the northwest end of Sage Drive, proposed the new trail as an alternative to park-purposed land the developers would have to provide the ministry for subdividing the property.

Director of Development, Engineering, and Sustainability Director, Marvin Kwiatkowski, explained during last Tuesday's council meeting that the owner of land being subdivided must provide parkland to the local government or pay the municipality.

“The owner of land being subdivided must either provide parkland in an amount and a location acceptable to the local government or pay to the municipality an amount that equals 5 per cent of the value of the land under subdivision to be used for parkland acquisition purposes,” said Kwiatkowski.

As the city’s current Parks Master Plan doesn’t indicate a future park in the location, the city requested money instead of dedicated parkland, with the value estimated between $47,850 and $52,500.

Lamoureux Developments performed their own assessment of the land, coming up with a value of just over $6,000.

Kwiatkowski said that in the case of a discrepancy, typically both parties would agree to an independent appraisal and split the cost evenly.

“The owner applicant didn't wish to move forward with an appraisal, and they went ahead and did a Parkland proposal without talking to staff,” Kwiatkowski told council.

Lamoureux Developments proposed dedicating a portion of the land to a trail that would cut through provincial public lands to connect to the Deep Lake Loop Trails to constitute as their parkland dedication.

Kwiatkowski said city staff examined the site, noting the land was too steep to fulfill the developers' parkland dedication.

“This is not something that the city wants, it's not in our plans. We did talk to the ministry as well about the connection through the provincial lands and they were not interested either,” said Kwiatkowski.

Paul Lamoureux of Lamoureux Developments told Council the land is already being used as an active trail to Deep Lake Loop Trails.

“I am seeing up to 100 people already walking and utilizing that trail a month — more on the weekends. We have dogs, families, everybody walking through that portion of the trail,” said Lamoureux.

“We have over 200 signatures on a petition supporting a secondary access point to the deep lake and community trails up there.”

Council unanimously voted to deny Lamoureux Developments’ proposal to constitute a new trail as their parkland dedication, and required an appraisal of the land to establish the 5 per cent value the developers will have to pay.