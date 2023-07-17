Soccer Quest boys bring home gold from provincial championship in Langley

Photo: Luke Ford

A Kamloops squad won a provincial championship Sunday in Langley.

The 2010 Boys team from Soccer Quest brought home a 5-1 victory in the championship final over Langley Utd.

“They came out like a house on fire, just straight away at ‘em. They're just a good team,” said head coach Dave Spendlove.

Bryson Frudd scored the team’s first goal, followed by two in a row from Jakob Sleishauer, Nick Shneider scored another and Hudson Steeves scored a final one for the team.

Spendlove said player Kaashi Puni had a “great” game, earning three assists to help bring the team to victory.

“Altogether the team itself played well — like they've dominated possession, knocked the ball around well, won everything,” said Spendlove.

“They just seem like they really were out for it. No nerves, just calm and steady.”

The team is coached by Spendlove and Kennedy Asante.

The 2007-08-09 girls’ team from Soccer Quest won 1-0 in the championship final over Tzeatchen FC.

Soccer Quest’s 2010-11 girls’ team lost in the final to a Kamloops Youth Soccer Association squad.