Shuswap fire northwest of Chase balloons to 165 hectares, visible from Kamloops

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 4:27 p.m.

A wildfire burning northwest of Chase has ballooned to more than 160 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire, in the Shuswap area, was updated to 165 hectares in size on Sunday.

The blaze is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike during a storm on Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL 4:08 p.m.

Smoke from the Bush Creek East fire in the Shuswap is visible from as far away as Kamloops, as the fire balloons to an estimated 50 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is located approximately 23 kilometres northwest of Chase and due west of Adams Lake.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Taylor Wallace said the increased fire activity is due to a rise in temperatures and gusting winds.

“Smoky skies have cleared and lifted and so you know we're having a direct sunlight coming straight on to onto our fires and increasing some of the fire behavior on site,” said Wallace.

“In addition to temperatures rising as well as 40 to 50 kilometer per hour winds on site.”

Wallace said the fire is currently burning at a rank 4, meaning it is a “highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire,” according to BCWS

21 personnel and a helicopter are currently attending the fire.

“We do have two water tenders and additional heavy equipment and personnel are enroute,” said Wallace.

The fire was listed as 6 hectares in size earlier Sunday morning.