BCWS crews attending new spot-sized fire in Shuswap area

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A BC Wildfire Service crew is responding to a new spot-sized wildfire discovered in the Shuswap.

The Pisima Lake wildfire is located approximately 24 kilometres of Celista and due east of Adams Lake, according to BCWS.

A single initial attack crew and helicopter are currently attending the blaze that is less than a hectare in size.

BCWS said the fire was caused by a single-tree lightning strike, and is currently listed as out of control.

The fire was discovered around 12 p.m. on Sunday.