Merritt mayor calls out premier after close call outside shuttered emergency department

Photo: Kristen Holliday The emergency department at the Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt.

Following a potentially deadly incident at the Nicola Valley Hospital emergency room, Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz is calling on the premier to fix B.C.'s health care staffing woes.

According to Goetz, a highway crash near Revelstoke required the ER to close for 13 hours last Wednesday as a nurse was diverted due to the incident.

During the night, an elderly patient collapsed in front of the closed hospital and firefighters had to transport the patient to Kamloops for care.

Goetz said he wants the premier to start looking for solutions to the numerous ER shutdowns in Merritt, noting incidents like this should never happen.

“You've got to look at this as like a business — the premier’s the boss,” said Goetz.

“As a boss, he needs to do some evaluation of the way that the health system is being run and ask some questions and make sure there's a plan for us.”

Goetz said last week's closure was the 13th ER shutdown at the Nicola Valley Hospital since January, and he believes this problem will only spread to other small communities in the province.

“I think all smaller communities probably should start talking to each other because eventually this is going to happen to you and your hospital and you need to be prepared for it,” he said.

“If you don't think it's going to happen to you, you probably should guess again.”

Goetz was one of the approximate 200 protestors who appeared at Merritt’s Central Park to protest the repeated ER closures in April.