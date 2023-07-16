Boil water advisory issued for Cache Creek, staff working to resolve issue

Photo: Contributed

The Village of Cache Creek has issued a boil water advisory for the entire community.

In a statement, the village said that staff are currently working to resolve the issue but no estimated time has been given for when the advisory could be lifted.

The village asks that people boil water for at least one minute prior to ingesting, and to avoid drinking from any public drinking fountains.

However, the village said the water may be used for washing and bathing.

Residents whose water comes from wells are not impacted by the advisory.