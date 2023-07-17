Smoke, rain before warm weather and clear skies continue, says Environment Canada

Cindy White

While showers and thunderstorms are predicted early on, Kamloops is forecast to see clear sunny skies for the majority of the week, according to Environment Canada.

Skies are expected to clear throughout the week as well, as air quality improves and less wildfire smoke reaches the region.

Monday will see a daytime high of 24 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke and 20 km/h winds gusting west are expected as well. Monday night will see cloudy periods accompanied by a 60 per cent of showers and a low of 12 C.

Tuesday will see the sun return as skies clear up and temperatures rise to a high of 28 C. Skies will remain clear into the night with a night time low of 14 C.

Wednesday will see sunny skies continuing with a high of 31 C throughout the day. Clear skies are expected overnight and a low of 16 C.

The trend will continue into Thursday as temperatures rise again to a high of 35 C — over 6 C above seasonal averages. Skies will be clear overnight as temperatures dip to a low of 17 C.

Friday will similarly see sunny skies and a daytime high of 35 C. A low of 17 C is predicted Friday night as skies remain clear.

Clear, sunny skies and highs up to 34 C are forecast to continue into the weekend.