Kamloops Islamic Association still eyeing McGill for new mosque after motion was not passed at city hall

Photo: Mya Toews Faisal Siddiqui, KIA president, after a mass on Friday outside the current mosque in Knutsford.

The Kamloops Islamic Association is aiming to “elevate” their profile to gain city council’s approval after their motion for a new mosque location was not passed.

On July 11, KIA presented before council about relocating their current mosque in Knutsford to a more accessible location near TRU.

The land they wish to purchase is owned by the city and would need approval from council in order to purchase it.

They proposed a lease-to-own agreement with the city, similar to a project that happened in Prince George, but the motion was not passed.

KIA is still eyeing the spot on McGill Road, as it is a prime location for their community.

Faisal Siddiqui, association president, told Castanet Kamloops that one of the reasons for wanting to move there is because about fifty per cent of their community are students or faculty at TRU.

The association is now working on changing and building up their profile to better coordinate with the city’s strategic plan.

“This is our next step—[we] will continue to elevate our profile and make our proposal better aligned with the strategic plan of the city council,” Siddiqui said.

KIA also mentioned in their proposal that they would be willing to be a mixed-use development, using other space within the building for doctors.

“So once again, that is one of the city council's strategic priorities. They would like to have livability and sustainability improved within the city. And that's an overarching goal, but within that they have retention of professional doctors within the city,” Siddiqui said.

“What we are saying is that we could perhaps look at an opportunity, or explore an opportunity, where we could develop a mosque along with a mixed use development where we can have offices for doctors to have better attraction and retention of them.”

The association mentioned on Tuesday that this is especially important to them because 16 members of their community were doctors and left Kamloops because of the current mosque's inaccessibility.

The association said Prince George has seen 20 medical doctors permanently settle in the community since their lease-to-own agreement was signed.