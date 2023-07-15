Smoke from northwest B.C. wildfires causes Kamloops air quality to plummet

Photo: Mya Toews Thick wildfire smoke from northern regions of the province seen across Kamloops on Saturday.

Smoke from fires in the northwest region of the province is causing Kamloops air quality to worsen significantly.

Taylor Shantz, information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, told Castanet Kamloops the thick smoke is coming from blazes burning in the Cariboo and Prince George fire centres.

As of Saturday morning, the air quality index is 10 for Kamloops, according to Environment Canada, indicating a high risk.

Environment Canada advises those at high risk to avoid strenuous activities outdoors and the general population to reduce time spent outside.

According to the BCWS smoke forecast, the smoke is expected to dissipate by Monday morning.

Smoke from fires in the Kamloops and Costal fire centres is expected to flow into the city late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.