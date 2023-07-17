Woman avoids jail after being busted with loaded handgun in jacket pocket

Photo: RCMP Angeline Morris

A Kamloops woman who was caught with a loaded handgun in her jacket pocket won't spend any more time behind bars, despite a prosecutor's request for a three-year prison sentence.

Angeline Morris, 45, was sentenced Friday on one count of possessing a loaded prohibited firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, six months after she was convicted following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Police found Morris passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on the Tk’emlups reserve on Jan. 6, 2021. At trial, a constable said he found her asleep with a half-eaten tub of ice cream on her chest while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a residential area.

Mounties found drugs while rousing Morris and a subsequent search turned up a modified flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell.

A police expert testified at trial that the flare gun had been modified to fire live .410-calibre shotgun shells.

During sentencing submissions on Friday, defence lawyer Jamie Gagnon argued Morris was armed with the weapon to protect herself from wildlife.

“She came into possession of this flare gun under the understanding that it was a bear banger,” she said.

"She was not aware that it was a prohibited device. She ultimately had it in her possession as a means of protecting herself, primarily from wildlife.

In response, Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi noted there is no evidence that there was any wildlife in the area at the time of Morris’ arrest.

“There is no lawful purpose for having that firearm,” he said.

Varesi sought a sentence of three years in federal prison while Gagnon suggested a sentence of 120 days time served plus a lengthy period of probation.

Court heard Morris is addicted to drugs. She lost her job in 2018 and subsequently lost her home, and she has been homeless off and on in recent years.

Morris was apologetic during Friday’s hearing.

“I’m really sorry,” she said. "I had no malicious intent whatsoever."

Citing her First Nations heritage, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kevin Loo sentenced Morris to a two-year conditional sentence order with conditions prohibiting her from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol and possessing weapons. She will also be prohibited from leaving B.C. and required to take counselling as directed by her conditional sentence supervisor.

Loo did not order curfew or a house arrest condition — terms typically included as part of a conditional sentence order. When Varesi inquired on that point following Loo’s decision, the judge replied that he had not heard submissions on a curfew.

Once Morris is given credit for the 80 days she served awaiting sentencing, she will have 20 months remaining on her conditional sentence order. That will be followed by a two-year period of probation with similar conditions.

Morris was also ordered to submit a sample of her DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for life.

Morris’ sentencing was delayed repeatedly after she went on the lam following her conviction.