Mayor urges proactive steps to reduce water usage amid 'unprecedented' drought

Photo: Pixabay

Tournament Capital residents are being urged to be proactive in reducing water use with “unprecedented” drought levels putting a strain on the North and South Thompson rivers.

“We are currently seeing unprecedented levels of drought throughout the province, so I want to encourage all Kamloops residents to do what they can to reduce their water usage,” Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said Friday in a news release.

“We all draw from the same water source and there are small things we can all do to make a difference.”

Hamer-Jackson was among a group of B.C. municipal leaders briefed on the drought situation Thursday by Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma.

According to the city, the North and South Thomson basins are currently classified at drought Level 4. Level 5 is the most severe drought level on the scale.

In a statement, the city is urging Kamloops residents to take steps to reduce water usage, including short showers, fewer laundry and dishwasher cycles, fixing leaks and keeping a jug of water in the fridge rather than running the tap.

Outside, residents are encouraged to water lawns sparingly, use a broom instead of a hose to clean surfaces, use rain barrels to collect water, check faucets and hoses for leaks and plant drought-tolerant plants.

“The City of Kamloops drought response team has been meeting regularly to be proactive in the city’s response and has taken action to reduce the city’s water use, including a 25 per cent overall reduction in city irrigation and up to a 50 per cent reduction in irrigation for non-playing fields,” the statement said.