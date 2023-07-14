IH closes Nicola Lake beaches, water due to toxic algae bloom

Photo: Contributed

An algae bloom on a popular recreational lake near Merritt has Interior Health advising swimmers, boaters and paddlers to avoid the water and the beach.

Beaches are closed and swimming is not allowed on Nicola Lake due to an active toxin-producing algae bloom, according to IH.

“Interior Health advises that users are advised to avoid any contact with the beach and recreational water area, i.e. boating, paddling playing in the wet sand,” the City of Merritt said Friday in a Voyent alert.

The closure includes Monck provincial park.