B.C.'s only recumbent bike specialty store relocates to Kamloops, opens on Victoria Street

Photo: Mya Toews Adam Clark, owner of Pedal Bros. Cycle Shop, in front of his new storefront at 131 Victoria St.

A unique recumbent bike store has opened on Victoria Street that aims to provide Tournament Capital residents with an easier way to get around.

Pedal Bros. Cycle Shop, 131 Victoria St., staged a grand opening last week. The business originally started in Chase, but new owner Adam Clark decided to move the store to Kamloops.

Clark said he decided to buy the business from a family friend after having a great experience with the trikes.

“[We] took them for test drives and thought they were a fantastic ride and completely practical,” he said.

Pedal Bros. specializes in recumbent adult trikes, which are three-wheeled bikes that require no balance. According to Clark, his is the only store in the province that specializes in such bikes.

“These are not not your kids’ trikes, you know for toddlers or anything like that,” he said.

“They're three wheeled, they hold themselves upright, there's no balance required to ride them because of recumbence — you're sitting down and back as far as you like.”

Clark said the Chase location attracted clientele from across B.C. — people looking for knowledge and expertise on recumbent bikes.

“Some people would kill to come up to Chase because they weren't happy with the experience that they got at these other places — their salespeople might not know much about them and things like that," he said.

"So it's Pedal Bros. that’s been unique in that sense."

Pedal Bros. is not renting trikes currently, but Clark said potential customers are welcome to take one for a test drive.

Clark said while the store specializes in trikes, it also provides some cycling products that are not available at other local stores, like Bluetooth helmets that act as walkie-talkies.