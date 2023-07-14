Boil-water advisory lifted for Sun Rivers

Photo: Sun Rivers

UPDATE: 7:50 p.m.

The boil-water advisory for the Sun Rivers water system has been lifted as of Friday evening.

According to Corix, the results from laboratory testing have confirmed that the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

"We thank all residents for their patience and understanding."

ORIGINAL: 12:08 p.m.

Residents living in Sun Rivers are under a boil-water advisory as Corix awaits test results confirming water in the community is safe to drink.

According to Corix, a significant leak was detected in the Sun Rivers water system on Monday. The leak impacted the utility’s ability to replenish its potable water supply.

Sun Rivers residents have been told not to consume the water or use it to wash produce, brush teeth or bathe infants.