Traffic flowing on Highway 8 after closure due to mudslide

Photo: DriveBC The part of Highway 8 that is closed in both directions.

UPDATE 4:18 p.m.

Debris has been cleared after a mudslide closed Highway 8 on Friday morning between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is open in both directions as of 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL 10:07 a.m.

A mudslide has closed Highway 8 in both directions between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed for 65 kilometres due to debris from a mudslide.

The time of opening is not available, but DriveBC said there will be an update at about 1 p.m.

Highway 8 reopened last November following a lengthy closure after an atmospheric river caused catastrophic damage along the corridor in 2021.