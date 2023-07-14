NorthPaws drop two of three to Riverhawks despite strong showing

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws dropped two of three on McArthur Island this week against the Edmonton Riverhawks.

The ‘Paws (8-28, 2-8 in second half) beat the Riverhawks (10-23, 3-4) 5-4 in extra innings on Wednesday and fell 5-2 on Tuesday and 9-5 on Thursday.

“I thought we played hard this series,” Kamloops outfielder Casey Wayne said Thursday night.

“Our energy was there in comparison to our previous two series. Playing at home really helped. The fans were amazing — they did a great job of keeping us involved.”

The NorthPaws are now enjoying a five-day midseason break and will be back in action on Tuesday in Port Angeles against the Lefties (10-23, 2-5).

Wayne said the vibe is good in the clubhouse after a strong showing against Edmonton.

“We did a lot better on the field and in the dugout to keep the energy high,” he said. “Sometimes it doesn’t roll our way.”

The ‘Paws next home game is July 21, when the Bellingham Bells (21-12, 2-5) visit Norbrock Stadium. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.