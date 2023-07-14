Two water bombers from U.S. joined BCWS fleet as international resources trickle in

Photo: Castanet

The BC Wildfire Service has had two water bombers join its Kamloops Fire Centre fleet from the U.S. to bolster aviation assets during a difficult fire season.

Jerrad Schroeder, deputy fire centre manager in the Kamloops Fire Centre, told Thompson-Nicola Regional Directors on Thursday two CL-415 water skimmers have joined the fleet temporarily over the coming weeks.

“So that's an additional two water bombers that’ll join the fleet temporarily in order to help us meet our resource needs for aviation assets here during the next coming weeks,” said Schroeder.

Kurtis Isfeld, BC Wildfire Service director of fire centre operations, said provincially, aviation assets are running at a surplus, with aircraft coming in nationally and internationally to aid with wildfire activity.

“The 415s that Jerrad mentioned, we're actually adding an additional two this week — so, well supported in that way,” said Isfeld.

Isfeld said the number of helicopters has just tipped over a hundred provincially.

Choppers have been a scarce resource this fire season due to fire activity in Quebec and Alberta early on where some B.C. resources have been allocated.

“So we lost my capacity that way. I'm starting to see that trickle back in now that the situation in Quebec and Alberta is starting to de-escalated a bit,” said Isfeld.

Isfeld said the BCWS had submitted for over 1,000 personnel through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, noting that 1,000 personnel have not been filled but some resources are beginning to trickle in.

Schroeder said that many international resources are coming into the province to assist with wildfire activity, but the distribution of additional resources are prioritized provincially – meaning many resources are likely to be distributed to critical fires in the northern part of the province.

“How many of those land in the Kamloops Fire Center will depend entirely upon the types of incidents that we have and the types of requirements those incidents need,” said Schroeder.