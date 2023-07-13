Mounties search for clues after brazen burglar targets North Kamloops home

Photo: Castanet

Police are scouring a North Kamloops home for clues after a brazen burglary Wednesday.

According to Mounties, officers were called after a resident in the 300-block of Oak Road returned home after a few hours away to discover someone had been there while he was out.

“Based on the placement of items and things that were missing and left behind, it is suspected that someone entered the house while the homeowner was out and spent some time there before leaving,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the Kamloops RCMP detachment’s forensic identification section is investigating the break-in.

Anyone with information or security footage can contact police at 250-828-3000.