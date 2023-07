Photo: BC Wildlife Park

The BC Wildlife Park is preparing to host its fourth-annual city-wide scavenger hunt to raise money for the park.

The July 15 event will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Entry is $10 per team (one vehicle) and tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

Participants will be tasked with deciphering clues around Kamloops, taking photos and could even win prizes at the end.

There will also be a separate prize for best team costume. Team costumes are not mandatory.