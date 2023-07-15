Driver fined $750 after losing control, nearly crashing into busy Kamloops bus stop

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops driver has been fined $750 after losing control of his Mercedes-Benz and nearly crashing into people waiting at a bus stop on a busy thoroughfare in Sahali.

Ryan Sterling Quaile, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of driving without due care.

Court heard Quaile was driving his white 2018 Mercedes on March 2, 2022, when he took a left-hand turn from Arrowstone Drive onto Summit Drive too aggressively.

Crown prosecutor Lisa Scruton said Quaile lost control and his car went up onto the sidewalk and hit a retaining wall.

“It came very close to some pedestrians at the bus stop at that time,” she said. “He continued driving a very short distance afterward and stopped. He was found in a parking lot a couple hundred metres from the accident.”

Quaile was apologetic in court.

“It was a momentary lapse of judgement — it happened very quick,” he said. “I feel remorse for what I did.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a $750 fine. Quaile was also warned he might be prohibited from driving, but Phillips left that up to B.C.’s superintendent of motor vehicles.