Violent offender gets 15 months time served for beating at Merritt house party

Photo: CTV News Wilton Mike Devine

A repeat violent offender has been sentenced to 15 months time served after attacking a man last year at a house party in Merritt.

Wilton Mike Devine pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault.

Court heard the 36-year-old was at a house party on Clapperton Avenue in Merritt on March 27, 2022, when he became involved in an altercation.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Devine confronted the brother of a woman he claimed owed him money.

“The argument escalated and the accused punched the victim in the left side of his face multiple times,” he said.

“Others that were present were able to pull the accused off the victim. The victim was able to flee the residence and call 911.”

Devine has been in jail on charges stemming from the altercation for 10 months, giving him 15 months of pre-sentence credit.

Court heard Devine has a history of violent offences. He has served federal prison sentences for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, a gang-related Saskatoon shooting and a violent beating in Lethbridge that landed the victim in hospital for a period of months.

Police in Edmonton have previously described Devine as “very violent.”

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Devine struggles with addiction. Devine apologized in court and said he’s planning to go to treatment when he gets out of jail.

“I just want to get the opportunity to go there and deal with those things,” he said. “I’m not trying to get out and go wild on the street.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips agreed to a joint submission for a 15-month time served sentence.