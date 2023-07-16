Jail for Kamloops man busted with bullets while bound by weapons prohibition

Photo: RCMP Jason Kyle Wolfe

A Kamloops man who was caught by police with bullets and stolen debit and credit cards has been ordered to spend seven months in prison.

Jason Kyle Wolfe, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of possessing ammunition while prohibited and possessing identity documents without lawful excuse.

Court heard Wolfe was spotted walking in an unusual manner outside a gas station at 10th Avenue and Victoria Street on Aug. 7, 2021.

“The constable noticed Mr. Wolfe was walking quite strangely,” Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said in court.

“He was holding his right arm kind of glued to the right side of his waistband.”

Drake said the officer spotted the grip of a handgun that appeared to be tucked into Wolfe's pants when he adjusted his arm. Wolfe was arrested immediately.

The handgun was tested by police and determined to be a BB gun. Mounties also found .22-calibre bullets and stolen debit and credit cards. Wolfe was bound by two firearms prohibitions at the time, which also barred him from possessing ammunition.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Wolfe has a place to stay near Salmon Arm when he gets out of jail, and he hopes to keep out of trouble.

Wolfe was apologetic in court.

“I just want to better myself and I’m working hard on it,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips sentenced Wolfe to seven months in prison. Once he’s given credit for time served, he will have a little less than two months remaining on his sentence.

After his release, Wolfe will spend 12 months on probation.

Phillips also prohibited Wolfe from possessing firearms and ammunition for life.