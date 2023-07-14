Lengthy prison sentence for burglar in high-profile McGill Road break-in

Photo: Castanet Police outside the Landmark condo building on McGill Road last September following a report of shots fired.

A man has been ordered to spend 30 months in prison for his part in a high-profile and brazen burglary last year at a Sahali condo during which a gunshot was allegedly fired.

Alexander James Zeballos, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

Zeballos was among a group of people that showed up at the Landmark condo development, 775 McGill Rd., at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Zeballos used a hammer to smash the sliding glass door of a ground-floor unit. He went inside and came out a few moments later with a case, a backpack and a laptop.

The apartment was rented by a convicted drug dealer who was not home at the time.

“Neighbours reported the incident,” Varesi said. “As a result of numerous civilian reports, police were able to locate Mr. Zeballos in a nearby parking lot.”

Varesi and defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon suggested a joint submission for a 2.5-year prison sentence less time served. Zeballos has spent 260 days in jail since his arrest, giving him credit for 390 days served.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with the joint submission, sentencing Zeballos to 17 new months behind bars.

Zeballos will also be prohibited for life from possessing firearms and required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

It wasn’t mentioned Thursday in court, but police said at the time they were called to the area for a report of shots fired. Witnesses also reported seeing guns.

Five people were arrested and three — Zeballos, Kaleb Lawrence Conroy and Dylan Glaser — were charged.

Conroy is slated to stand trial in January on charges of break and enter and theft, while Glaser pleaded guilty last month to one count of theft. He was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest.