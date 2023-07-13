Mountie hurt while arresting intoxicated woman in mental-health crisis, police say

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops Mountie was injured while arresting an intoxicated woman experiencing a mental-health crisis, police say.

According to police, officers were called just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday to an address on Morris Place in Barnhartvale for an abandoned 911 call.

“At the residence, officers were advised there was an intoxicated woman inside who had been running around naked outside and was possibly experiencing a mental-health crisis,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the woman became combative, assaulting police while they were trying to talk to her.

“The woman was arrested and a struggle ensued, leading to one of the officers getting injured,” she said.

“The suspect’s assaultive behaviour continued after she was transported to the detachment.”

Evelyn said the woman was held until sober and then connected with community services. The Mountie’s injuries were described only as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.