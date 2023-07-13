Charges likely after vehicle theft, fraud, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties expect two people to face charges after an alleged fraud involving a stolen vehicle.

According to police, a white Honda Civic was reported stolen from an address in the 800-block of McGill Road early Monday morning.

“Thanks to information provided by the victim, the investigation led officers to a commercial location on Hugh Allan Drive, where they arrested three people for theft, possession of stolen property and fraud,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“One of the three was released on scene. The other two were released with a court date and conditions.”

Evelyn said police expect to recommend charges. No details about the alleged fraud were provided.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.