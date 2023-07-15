Council gives go-ahead to car wash in 800-block of Victoria Street

Photo: City of Kamloops/JM Architecture Inc. This rendering shows what the plans look like for a car wash slated to be build in the 800-block of Victoria Street.

Kamloops city council has unanimously approved a new car wash slated for a plot of land on Victoria Street a block east of Memorial Arena.

The car wash will be located at 852 Victoria St., the previous site of a gas bar and bulk fuel plant.

“Looking for a single-bay automated carwash facility, which would have three separate queuing lanes to accommodate approximately 26 vehicles,” City of Kamloops Development, Engineering and Sustainability Director Marvin Kwiatkowski told council on Tuesday.

“The accessory building for mat cleaning and self serve vacuum stations, they're looking at 14 stalls for the vacuums development includes eight parking spaces.”

While traffic will move through the queuing lanes eastward, the car wash bay is accessed on the east side of the building moving west behind the queue.

The 1,268-square-metre car wash will additionally include 145 square metres of office space with a three-bedroom apartment on the second floor.

Access to the site is proposed on the southwest portion of the property, with access restricted to right-in and right-out from the access point, with median delineators placed on Victoria St. to block traffic turning left.

Coun. Nancy Bepple expressed concern regarding connection to the downtown bus exchange.

“This area has abysmal pedestrian infrastructure," she said. "There is no sidewalks from the transit exchange going east along Victoria Street."

Kwiatkowski said he would like to see a sidewalk from the car wash to the bus exchange sooner than later.

“I can't tell you the date or the the year of that," he said. "But I talked to staff on this a year ago and that was the commitment we made."

Bepple also inquired about placing a barricade down the middle of Victoria St., questioning wether property owners between Victoria Street and Seymour Street have been consulted about having access limited to their properties.

Kwaitkowski said he was unsure whether property owners had been contacted.

