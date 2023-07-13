Province says smoky skies expected in Kamloops next 24 to 48 hours

Photo: Castanet Smoky skies seen in Kamloops last September.

Kamloops residents are being cautioned to expect poor air quality and reduced visibility due to wildfire smoke.

The Kamloops region was included in the B.C. government’s smoky skies bulletin on Thursday afternoon, indicating smoke should be expected for the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Expect haze and smoke conditions to be highly variable, especially in areas near new fires,” the bulletin reads.

“Local precipitation may only temporarily improve smoke conditions.”

Another bulletin will be issued on Friday.