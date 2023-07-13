Year-long Halston Bridge repair work will begin Monday, ministry says

Photo: Castanet
Extensive repairs to the Halston Bridge will get underway next week, according to the Ministry of Transportation, two months later than plans originally called for.
The year-long construction project will commence on Monday, according to a tweet Thursday from the ministry.
In April, the ministry said repair work was slated to begin in May.
The project will see two of four Halston Bridge lanes closed at a time, reducing the span to one lane in each direction.
Drivers are warned to expect delays.
The work is expected to be complete by May of 2024.