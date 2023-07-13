218590
Kamloops  

Year-long Halston Bridge repair work will begin Monday, ministry says

Extensive repairs to the Halston Bridge will get underway next week, according to the Ministry of Transportation, two months later than plans originally called for.

The year-long construction project will commence on Monday, according to a tweet Thursday from the ministry.

In April, the ministry said repair work was slated to begin in May.

The project will see two of four Halston Bridge lanes closed at a time, reducing the span to one lane in each direction.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

The work is expected to be complete by May of 2024.

