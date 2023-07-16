Town hall committee struck by Kamloops city council despite mayor's protests

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council has formed a new committee to look at putting together town hall meetings despite protests from Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who proposed his own town hall a short time later.

Following the dissolution of five standing committees, Coun. Dale Bass motioned for the creation of a new select committee for community engagement, which would look at creating town halls in different parts of the city.

The motion was supported 7-1, with Hamer-Jackson being the only vote opposed.

“In February, as part of one my motion, I moved and was supported 8-1 that we create town halls, and the discussion was around having them in different areas of the city, not just in one spot,” Bass told Castanet Kamloops.

“It's not a free for all, but it's an opportunity for people to ask questions that aren't related to the agenda of the day.”

Bass said city staff began working on the proposed town halls after the February motion, identifying locations and moderators.

“And then everything came to a halt because there were no standing committees to report back to,” she said.

Standing committees were paused in March after Hamer-Jackson made unilateral changes to their rosters.

Bass said the new select committee will allow staff to get back on track and continue the work that started in February.

Coun. Bill Sarai and Coun. Bass both put their names forward to be on the committee, with Coun. Kelly Hall putting Coun. Katie Neustaeter’s name forward, as well, despite her absence at Tuesday's meeting.

Council was told Neustaeter would have the opportunity to decline the appointment once she returned, but council could pass a motion to appoint her in her absence.

Coun. Margot Middleton then proposed that Hamer-Jackson sit on the committee as well.

“This is near and dear to your heart and something that you are really wanting that I think would be great if you would serve on this committee,” Middleton told the mayor, who quickly declined the proposal.

“But for me to sit on another committee — I just was on a committee, and I sat there and did what?” Hamer-Jackson replied.

“I don't have a say. I was a 1-3 vote every time.”

Later into the meeting, Hamer Jackson made a notice of motion for his own town-hall style meeting.

“I propose a KamTalk town hall meeting to take place with the cooperation of the mayor, city staff and supporting counsel,” Hamer-Jackson said at the meeting.

The KamTalk town hall meeting would tackle four topics — concerns of seniors, the community and protective services department, civic operations projects, and development, engineering and sustainability, including the planning department.

“This proposal aligns with the council's strategic plan, in that it promotes a respective, collaborative open discussion with mayor, council staff and the public to have a purposeful and open conversation about these topics,” the mayor said.

Hamer-Jackson's motion is expected to be debated when city council meets next on July 25.