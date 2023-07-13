Wildfire east of Rayleigh sees significant growth, now listed at 71.5 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 1:12 p.m.

A wildfire burning east of Rayleigh has ballooned to more than 70 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire, in the Upper Cold Creek area, was updated to 71.5 hectares in size on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike during a storm on Wednesday afternoon.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the fire was being held, based on information provided by BCWS. The fire that is being held is about two kilometres to the southeast.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

A wildfire discovered Wednesday east of Rayleigh has grown in size to 10 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze, in the Upper Cold Creek area about five kilometres east of Kamloops city limits at Rayleigh, was estimated at eight hectares a short time after it was discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

Late Wednesday night, the fire was estimated to have grown to 10 hectares.

The fire is one of a cluster discovered on Wednesday northeast of Kamloops, including one west of Sun Peaks, not long after a thunderstorm rolled through the area. More fires were sparked in the Adams Lake area further to the northeast.