Small blaze burns out of control north of Heffley Lake, BC Wildfire Service says

Photo: Castanet

A 1.5-hectare wildfire is burning out of control about 10 kilometres west of Sun Peaks, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze, in the Devick Lake area north of Heffley Lake, was discovered on Wednesday evening.

The cause is under investigation, according to BCWS, but the fire was discovered a few hours after a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

Another wildfire discovered Wednesday west of Sun Peaks is now under control. That blaze, between Sun Peaks and Whitecroft, was less than a hectare in size.

Two more fires were discovered Wednesday between Paul Lake and Heffley Creek.