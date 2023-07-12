Merritt hospital emergency room closed overnight due to nursing shortage

Photo: Castanet Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency room is closed until 8 a.m. Thursday.

The emergency room is closed at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt.

Interior Health sent out a public service announcement at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to announced that the ER would be closed until 8 a.m. Thursday. The last minute decision was made due to limited nursing availability.

Patients are instead being directed to go to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Anyone who needs life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

If you are unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit the HealthLink website for non-emergency health information.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.



