Lightning sparks two new wildfires east of Highway 5

Photo: BCWS map The two fires were discovered around the same time Wednesday afternoon and are believed to be lightning-caused.

Two new wildfires have popped up north of Kamloops.

The fires are both listed as out of control and are in the same general area east of Highway 5, between Paul Lake and Heffley Creek.

The BC Wildfire Service lists one, near Lower Cold Creek, at 2000 square metres. It was discovered at 3:36 p.m. The other, near Upper Cold Creek, is listed at 8000 square metres. It was discovered at 3:05 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued earlier today for parts of the Southern Interior.



