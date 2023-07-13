Government approval for Kamloops cancer centre not far off, BC Cancer head says

The BC Cancer Foundation says a business plan for the new cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital is being developed, with the organization hoping $5 million of the potential $300-million price tag will be raised by donors in the Kamloops community.

The new centre was given the go-ahead in May, to be built on a plot just west of Royal Inland Hospital and above St. Ann's Academy, with BC Cancer and the provincial government partnering to develop a world class facility with “state-of-the-art” equipment for cancer care.

Sarah Roth, president and CEO of the BC Cancer Foundation, said the new facility will reduce the need for Kamloops cancer patients to travel.

“We know cancer patients in the Interior and on Vancouver Island need a cancer centre closer to home, and so that is the priority and they will move as fast as they can to make this a reality,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“Every year there are 6,000 cancer diagnoses in the Interior. So this new cancer centre will provide 1,000 treatments for patients every year, which is 14,000 visits — so it's going to be an incredible resource for the Kamloops and Interior community.”

Roth said half of cancer patients require radiation therapy, which will be made available at the new centre and further reduce the need for patients to travel.

The new facility is scheduled to begin accepting patients by 2027 and will have a construction cost between $200 and $300 million — $5 million of which Roth said she hopes will come from the community.

“I anticipate that it will be at the minimum $5 million or more that we will come out to the community to ask for support,” said Roth.

The budget range for the new facility is based on similar construction projects, according to Roth.

She said the project is moving according to plan, with the business plan already “in motion” and will seek government approval in several months.

“The design phase will start as soon as the business plan is developed and approved, which we expect to be quickly,” said Roth.

While specifics for the facility’s design haven’t yet been determined, the new facility will have three LINAC machines for radiation treatment, a CT simulator, an MRI scanner and an outpatient care unit.

The new facility will include 470 parking spots as part of its design.

“It's also important to remember that this also will bring research capability to the community so Kamloops,” Roth said.

“People from Kamloops can participate in clinical trials at the new BC Cancer Kamloops centre, which then informs new treatments — so it's very exciting.”

A Kamloops cancer centre has been a contentious project for years.

Former premier John Horgan promised a new cancer care centre within four years in 2020 while on the campaign trail.

Once in office, Horgan then reversed course to say the centre was part of a 10-year plan.

Planning for the centre showed up on the Thompson Regional Hospital District board’s budget earlier this year, but was shelved before it went to a vote. A top RIH official subsequently said the planning process was ongoing behind the scenes.