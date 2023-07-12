Propane tanks posed problems for firefighters battling overnight blaze

Photo: Mya Toews The location of a fire that happened early Wednesday morning in the 6200-block of Westsyde Road.

Firefighters were on scene for four hours overnight battling a stubborn structure fire in Westsyde — a blaze complicated by a number of propane tanks on site.

KFR Deputy Chief Ryan Cail told Castanet Kamoops crews received a call about a fire in the 6200-block of Westsyde road around midnight Tuesday.

He said firefighters at the scene were able to extinguish the fire by 4 a.m., but it was difficult due to propane tanks that were in and around the structures.

The structures appeared to be trailers but Cail said he could not confirm that.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Cail said that KFR had an inspector at the scene Wednesday, but the reason for the fire is not unknown.