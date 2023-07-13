Assailants get time served sentences for violent Merritt drug-debt attack

Photo: Castanet

A man and a woman have been sentenced to time served for a violent Merritt drug-debt beating.

Erynn May Taylor and Mark Clayton Dewar have both pleaded guilty in recent days to assault charges stemming from an incident that took place last year.

Court heard the Taylor and Dewar confronted Ricky August on June 3, 2022, at a trailer on Priest Avenue in Merritt. Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Taylor and Dewar were owed money as part of a drug-related dispute.

Taylor and Dewar both punched August repeatedly in the face. Varesi said the victim was left with severe bruising.

Both were charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, as well as one count of unlawful confinement. They pleaded guilty to single counts of simple assault.

Taylor, 35, pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to more than 11 months time served. Dewar, 32, entered his guilty plea on Wednesday and was handed a 120-day time-served sentence.

Tyler James Collins, 38, and Garett Robert Wade Voght, 34, are slated to stand trial on related charges in October.