Fun & Games announces permanent closure after nearly 30 years

Photo: Mya Toews Fun & Games, an arcade in Sahali, has officially announced that it will be permanently closed.

A longtime Kamloops arcade and kids' play place has abruptly closed for good.

Fun & Games, formerly known as Ruckers, has been a popular birthday party destination and teen hangout spot for nearly 30 years. The owners published a social media post Wednesday announcing the immediate closure.

“We will miss all of our guests greatly, and wish we could’ve held on,” the post read.

“We wish we could’ve had one last summer with everyone, but circumstances changed.”

Ruckers opened in 1995 on Sydney Avenue in North Kamloops. It moved to 1200 Summit Dr. in Sahali a few years later.

The owners said the closure was due issues that came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply and labour shortages, rising costs and emotional strain.

A Fun & Games neighbour has also abruptly shuttered. Sweet Street, which opened earlier this year in the storefront next door, appears to have closed on Wednesday. A sign posted in its window lists contact information for ARPEG Group of Companies.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Fun & Games and ARPEG for more information.