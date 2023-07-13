Blazers file $18K lawsuit against sponsor, claim bills unpaid since last year

Photo: Castanet The concourse-level lounge at Sandman Centre has been known as the Norkam Mechanical Group Lounge for two years.

The concourse-level lounge at Sandman Centre is likely due for another name change after the Kamloops Blazers filed a lawsuit against a sponsor seeking more than $18,000 in unpaid bills.

The WHL club is suing Norkam Mechanical Group for $18,603.50.

The Blazers and Norkam Mechanical entered into a sponsorship agreement two summers ago, under which the lounge at Sandman Centre was renamed the Norkam Mechanical Group Lounge. It had previously been known as the Valley First Lounge.

According to a notice of claim filed Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court, Norkam Mechanical Group has failed to make payments since last year as required under the agreement.

Wes Reusse, owner of Norkam Mechanical Group, told Castanet Kamloops he plans to pay off the outstanding balance and then cut ties with the hockey club.

“This last year, our business had a really, really, really hard year and we got behind on a lot of things,” he said.

“I have a bunch of money owing to me from some other jobs that I am trying to get through court, and we just didn’t have the money to pay. I explained it to them.”

The sponsorship agreement was supposed to have run through 2025.

“I’m going to pay what I owe as quick as I can, but we just weren’t able to keep it going,” Reusse said. “We’re planning on making payments as soon as we can and getting it cleared up.”