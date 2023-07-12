Kamloops police urge vigilance after woman sexually assaulted on street

Photo: File Photo

Police in Kamloops are investigating a sexual assault that happened last weekend and are asking the public to stay cautious.

RCMP received a call on July 9, around 9 p.m. about a woman who had been assaulted on Strathcona Terrace and St. Paul Street West.

The woman was on a walking path when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her in a sexual manner. The victim was able to escape and the man departed towards Strathcona Terrace.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment sex crimes and general investigation support units are assisting with the ongoing investigation into this concerning offence,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, in a news release.

“This happened during the sunset portion of the evening, when people may have been jogging, walking their dog, or just strolling in the neighbourhood, and could have observed something that might be related. We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious – a vehicle, a person – or anything else they think could help further the investigation, to please contact police as soon as possible.”

The suspect is said to be a caucasian male in his forties, with a beard, medium build and wearing a dark hat, shirt and shorts.

The RCMP is urging the public to be alert when going about their daily routine.

Evelyn said to walk or run with a partner and allow space between yourself and other people and parked cars. She recommends removing earbuds, staying in busy areas and trying to conserve energy.

She also said to tell someone your daily routine, when you are expected home and texting or phoning a friend when you get back.

Anyone who saw or captured any video is asked to please contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000.