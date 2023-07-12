Wildfire west of Sun Peaks under control

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

Crews managed to get a quick handle on the fire that was burning just west of Sun Peaks.

The BC Wildfire Service website now lists the fire as under control. It is still considered spot sized.

The cause is believed to be lightning.

ORIGINAL 2:40 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a new spot-sized fire discovered near Sun Peaks Wednesday morning.

The blaze is located on a mountain between Sun Peaks and Whitecroft near Henderson Creek and is currently listed as out of control — meaning the fire is continuing to spread.

Five wildfire crews are currently responding to the blaze with the assistance of a helicopter.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops that the wildfire is currently under a hectare in size and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Sun Peaks Fire Rescue says it is monitoring the fire.