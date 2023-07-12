Crews responding to new spot-sized fire west of Sun Peaks

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a new spot-sized fire discovered near Sun Peaks Wednesday morning.

The blaze is located on a mountain between Sun Peaks and Whitecroft near Henderson Creek and is currently listed as out of control — meaning the fire is continuing to spread.

Five wildfire crews are currently responding to the blaze with the assistance of a helicopter.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops that the wildfire is currently under a hectare in size and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Sun Peaks Fire Rescue says it is monitoring the fire.