Environment Canada warns of smoky skies in North Thompson, Fraser Canyon

Photo: Castanet Wildfire smoke over Kamloops in May 2023.

Communities in the North Thompson and Fraser Canyon will be seeing smoky skies over the next day or two, according to Environment Canada.

A special air quality statement has been issued because the regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke.

“Expect haze and smoke conditions to be highly variable, especially in areas near new fires. Local precipitation may only temporarily improve smoke conditions,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

High levels of smoke are continuing in northeastern B.C. and around Williston Lake.

Environment Canada said wildfire smoke can be harmful, even at low concentrations, and action should be taken to reduce exposure.