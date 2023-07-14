Kamloops International Buskers Festival returns to Riverside Park

Photo: Peter Olsen/Tourism Kamloops

World-class buskers will be returning to Riverside Park this month for four days of performances.

Kamloops International Buskers Festival will take place from July 27 to July 30.

There will be acrobats, magicians, jugglers, hula hoopers, artists and musicians performing on three stages throughout the park.

Roving performers, busk stops and art installations will also be set up around Riverside Park. Food trucks will be on hand, as well.

The lineup for the event can be found online.