Kamloops lawyer accused of murdering TRU professor granted bail

Photo: Castanet Police seen searching the Victoria Street law office of Butch Bagabuyo in March of last year.

A Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Thompson Rivers University faculty member has been granted bail.

Butch Bagabuyo, 55, is accused of killing Mohd Abdullah, 60, on March 11, 2022.

On Wednesday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Bagabuyo bail, ordering him released into the custody of two relatives.

He had been in jail at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre since his arrest on May 12.

Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at TRU who also taught yoga and pilates in the city, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, and charged with indignity to human remains. He was released on $10,000 bail a week later.

He was re-arrested in May and charged with first-degree murder. The indignity charge was subsequently stayed.

All of the evidence presented at Bagabuyo’s two-day bail hearing last week is protracted by a court-ordered ban on publication.

Bagabuyo’s bail conditions will prohibit him from having any contact with a list of 18 potential Crown witnesses.

Bagabuyo was ordered to surrender his passport last year when he was released on bail on the indignity charge. His new bail order will prevent him from applying for any new passports or other travel documents.

He will be required to live under house arrest at a relative’s house in Brocklehurst and prohibited from possessing any weapons.

Lawyers will return to court on July 24 to set a date for Bagabuyo’s next appearance.