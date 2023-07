Photo: File Photo

Police found a bleeding man on Seymour Street last weekend after receiving a report of an assault.

At about 10:30 a.m. on July 9, Mounties responded to the 600-block of Seymour Street and located a man with cuts.

The man was uncooperative, police said, but was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those who witnessed the incident or might have information are asked to contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000.