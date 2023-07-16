Mustard Seed launches fundraising campaign for men struggling with addiction

Photo: The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is launching its second-annual fundraising campaign for its Men’s Supportive Recovery Program after budget cuts force a number of limitations.

Money raised during the campaign will go toward programs and services for men struggling with substance use disorder.

The recovery program has 17 private bedrooms and provides safe, supportive and sober housing. The program uses a holistic approach that helps men overcome their addictions.

Programming includes boundary workshops, conflict resolution training and one-on-one accountability meetings.

Jeff Arlitt, men’s recovery manager for the Mustard Seed, struggled with addiction and recovered using this program.

“I cleaned up almost 10 years ago. [This program] was absolutely life changing,” Arlitt told Castanet Kamloops.

“I'd been struggling with addiction since I was about 15 years old and I went to well over a dozen treatment centres and continued to relapse and just couldn't get it. When I finally came to this program, it just had everything that I needed to be able to stay clean.”

Arlitt said the Mustard Seed has had to cut numerous programs because of budget constraints that make it difficult to pay staff.

“Support from the community can provide needed funds and resources to continue programs for the men here,” he said.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the campaign can do so on the Mustard Seed website.

The campaign will run from July 17 to Aug. 31.