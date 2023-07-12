Thunderstorm watch upgraded to warning for Kamloops area: Environment Canada

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE 2:53 p.m.

Environment Canada has upgraded its thunderstorm watch to a severe thunderstorm warning for the South Thompson area.

The warning was issued 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday for a thunderstorm located over Campbell Lake that is nearly stationary, according to Environment Canada.

"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorms that develops.

ORIGINAL 11:08 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kamloops area, including the South Thompson and the Fraser Canyon.

The alert was issued just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada said in a statement.