Severe thunderstorm watch for Kamloops area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kamloops area, including the South Thompson and the Fraser Canyon.

The alert was issued just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada said in a statement.