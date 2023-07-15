Mounties arrest suspect in North Kamloops bear-spray assault

Photo: File Photo

Kamloops Mounties say they arrested a suspect last weekend after a bear-spray assault on the North Shore.

Police said they were called to the area around Cedar Street and Clapperton Road on July 9 at about 8 a.m. for a report of a man on a BMX bike who had deployed bear spray at someone else.

Police quickly located the victim and arrested a suspect nearby. He was put in cells and then released as part of the investigation.

Bear spray and knives were seized and will be destroyed.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.