Crews douse grass fire in Aberdeen; neighbours impressed by quick response

Photo: Tim Petruk KFR crews put water on hot spots following a grass fire Wednesday morning in Aberdeen.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a grass fire Wednesday morning at the top of Aberdeen — a blaze caused by a bird strike on a hydro pole.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pacific Way and Abbeyglen Way just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

KFR platoon Capt. Ken Hartt said the fire was about 120 feet by 100 feet when firefighters arrived.

Neighbour Aaron Baynes was one of about a dozen Aberdeen residents out watching firefighters work the blaze. He said he was impressed by the speed with which KFR had the fire out.

“They crushed it fast,” he said. “It should have been all over here by now.”

Baynes said he was alerted to the fire by his young son.

“The power went out, then our boy came outside to see if the neighbours had a light on and he said, ‘There’s smoke,’” he said.

“We came out and then the first [KFR] truck came up.”

Hartt said the fire is believed to have been the result of a bird strike.

KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc last week urged caution given the dry conditions and high fire danger in Kamloops, echoing similar calls from the BC Wildfire Service.